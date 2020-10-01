Puducherry, Oct 1 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi greetedPresident Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday on Thursday.

In her message, the former IPS officer said she deemed it a great privilege and pleasure to convey greetings on behalf of the people of Puducherry and on her behalf on the happy occasion.

"Pray the Almighty to bless you with a long and happy life for many more years of distinguished service to our great nation," she added.

