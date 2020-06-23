Puducherry, June 23 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday justified meetings with territorial officials to review COVID-19 pandemic by saying they are not mere onlookers but stable contributors to people's welfare.

Bedi made the justification without naming Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao who had alleged that she was disturbing the work of the government to fight the virus.

She said the officials were not at her office to compete but to collaborate and contribute towards checking the spread of COVID-19.

She said the virus was an enemy to humanity and that there was no need to doubt the intentions of the meetings being held in her office-cum-residence Raj Niwas.

The Minister had on Monday taken strong exception to Bedi holding parallel meetings with officials in her office to review the COVID-19 situation.

He had accused her of staying inactive during the first 70 days of the virus-induced lockdown, and was now meeting with officials and giving instructions to the bureaucrats.

"She (Bedi)is holding the meeting everyday at her office without the knowledge of the Chief Minister and Ministers," he had said.

