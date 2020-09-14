Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to increase the number of beds in the COVID hospitals being run under the Health Department.

All the medical colleges and hospitals in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Meerut have been asked to work at full capacity. The drug controller has been asked to make proper arrangements for medicines and oxygen in these districts, according to a statement.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: NCB Detains Showik Chakraborty's School Friend for Questioning.

In a meeting, Adityanath directed officials to increase the number of beds in the COVID hospitals of the Health Department. The chief minister also asked the KGMU, SGPGI and the RMLIMS hospitals in Lucknow to make arrangement for 1,000 beds, it said.

The drug controller has been asked to give a daily report to the chief minister's office on the availability of medicines, oxygen and its supply. Directions have also been issued to ensure that there was no hoarding, and necessary medicines were available in hospitals and medical institutes.

Also Read | Harivansh Narayan Singh Elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha After Voice Vote.

Adityanath said all oxygen plants in the state should supply oxygen at proper rates to the medical colleges and warned of strict action in case of complaint regarding black marketing. He stressed on the need to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen in hospitals, medical colleges and medical institutes, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)