Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person over past enmity in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Saturday.

On the night between February 6 and 7, a body with a severe head injury was found near a hotel, adjacent to the Ring Road between Babhalgaon Naka and Basaveshwar Chowk. The victim was identified as Nazir Pasha Sayyed, a resident of Beed district, he said.

After gathering technical and human intelligence, police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Satish Bhimrao Waghmare, a Beed resident living in Latur, the official said.

Waghmare told the police that he held a grudge against Sayyed and was looking for an opportunity to target him. Waghmare smashed a stone on the victim's head, killing him, said the official said.

