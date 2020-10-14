Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 14 (ANI): Welcoming the Kerala Congress (M), which was an ally of the Congress, to the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that this political development is the beginning of the collapse of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

"The decision of the Kerala Congress (M) or KC(M)to align with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would have a strong impact on state politics. This political development is the beginning of the collapse of the shattered UDF. The political stance of the Kerala Congress (M) is very clear. Jose K Mani has shown faith in the LDF to fight communalism and protect secularism," said Vijayan.

The Kerala CM added that the decision is a setback for those who have come out to form a broad alliance against the Left and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF government.

"The KC(M) has been at the forefront for four decades and has publicly denied the wrong attitudes of the UDF. Ordinary workers in the UDF still have the sentiment of the Kerala Congress (M)," Vijayan claimed.

"That sentiment will also turn against the UDF in the days to come. These incidents are the result of the UDF leadership not realising that the people will not support negative politics," he added.

Vijayan further said that at a time when the farmers in Kerala are facing a severe crisis as a result of the central policies, the LDF government are taking a very sympathetic stance towards them. "After evaluating all this, the KC(M) declared that the LDF was right. This is absolutely welcome," he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the LDF would soon hold a meeting to decide on the future course of actions as far as their new ally is concerned. (ANI)

