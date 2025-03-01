New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has emphasized that, as opposition, they will force the ruling BJP government to fulfil the promises it made to the people.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Khan stressed that the BJP should do better work than the previous AAP government in Delhi.

"They (BJP) had said that in the first cabinet meeting, Rs 2,500 will be transferred to the accounts of women... They should fulfil their promises... They should do better work than what we did in Delhi... We are in the opposition, and we will force them to fulfil the promises they made to the people," the AAP MLA said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the BJP government in Delhi of indulging in a "blame game" to avoid delivering on poll promises.

"Comptroller and Auditor General report is tabled in the Assembly, after which it is sent to the PAC for analysis. BJP does not want to table the CAG report; they just want to play the blame game even after forming a government," Rai told ANI.

"They could have tabled all the reports at once, but they are doing it one by one. They are just trying to avoid working on their promises by playing this blame game," he added.

Earlier yeterday Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the AAP for creating a ruckus over the CAG report, stating that "all this drama is just an excuse." The CAG report in question has flagged a Rs 2,000 crore loss due to the AAP government's liquor policy," she said.

"All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports. I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste," said the Delhi CM.

Gupta also accused AAP of misusing Delhi's tax revenue for election campaigns in other states 1. Gupta claimed that the AAP leaders are rattled by the release of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, which expose their misdeeds. (ANI)

