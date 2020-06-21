Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana hovered below normal limits on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below the normal during this part of the season, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal.

While the day temperature in Hisar was three degrees below normal at 37.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 37.1, 36.2 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

