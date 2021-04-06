New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Rural Development Ministry on Tuesday said the number of eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), which stand at 2.14 crore, is likely to come down further.

Already, the number of beneficiaries has been reduced from 2.95 crore to 2.14 crore after 81 lakh were found ineligible.

The PMAY (Gramin) scheme envisaged constructing 2.95 crore houses, taking the 2011 socio-economic caste census (SECC) data into consideration, with all basic amenities by 2021-22 fiscal.

But as of date, only 2.14 crore beneficiaries have been found to be eligible, the ministry said.

"As against the existing Permanent Wait List identified using the SECC database of 2011, as on date 2.14 crore beneficiaries have been found to be eligible.

Though this list comprised 2.95 crore households initially, through multi-stage verification, including at the time of sanction, many more households have been found ineligible. Therefore, this list has been pared down to 2.14 crore and likely to go down further," the ministry said in an official statement.

Due to the overall reduction in the number of eligible beneficiaries from 2.95 crore to 2.14 crore as of date, the Rural Development Ministry said a survey named 'Awaas+' was conducted by all states and UTs for identification of those households who are eligible but have not been included in the permanent waitlist of PMAY-G.

"The Ministry of Finance in July 2020, concurred the proposal of the Ministry of Rural Development for the inclusion of additional eligible households from the final Awaas+ list into the permanent waitlist with a ceiling of 2.95 crore PMAY-G houses.

"The survey results are being vetted for eligibility and would be taken up subsequently," the statement reads.

Out of the eligible 2.14 crore beneficiaries, houses were sanctioned for 1.92 crore, 90 per cent of the total beneficiaries. Against the sanctioned number, 1.36 crore houses, which is about 71 per cent of the total beneficiaries, have been completed.

"A target of one crore houses was set for completion in the first phase of the scheme -- from 2016-17 to 2018-19 -- against which 92 per cent target of completion has been achieved," the ministry said.

In the financial year 2020-21, Rs 39,269 was allocated which is the highest ever since the launch of the PMAY(G) scheme. It comprises Rs 19,269 crore as budgetary support and Rs 20,000 crore as extra-budgetary support, the ministry noted.

The Rural Development Ministry said the expenditure incurred by states including state share has also seen an unprecedented increase in the current fiscal amounting to Rs 46,661 cr, which is also the highest since the launch of the rural housing scheme.

The PMAY(G) scheme envisioned providing other facilities to make it an aspirational home for the beneficiaries through convergence with other schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission for building toilets, PM Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connection and unskilled wage component of 90-95 days under MGNREGS.

Significant progress has been made in this direction since the launch of the scheme by the Prime Minister in November 2016, the ministry underlines.

