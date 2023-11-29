Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to increase the salary of MLAs and ministers to Rs 40,000 a month.

Members of the opposition BJP were not present in the House when the Member's Emoluments (Amendment) Bill 2023 was cleared.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Cabinet Approves Rs 1,261 Crore Scheme To Provide Drones to 15,000 Progressive Women Self Help Groups for Two Years.

"I have rightfully increased the salary and I will raise it again if I get a chance," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present at the Assembly.

The MLAs used to get 10,000, ministers of state Rs 10,900 and ministers in-charge Rs 11,000 earlier. Now, they will get Rs 50,000, Rs 50,900 and Rs 51,000 per month, she said earlier.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Mission Discussed at Cabinet Meeting; PM Narendra Modi Was ‘Very Emotional’, Says Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Watch Video).

The BJP had criticised the decision to increase the salary of the legislators.

"Those who have a lot of money are shouting, creating a ruckus. There are several MLAs who have assets worth several crores and do not need more,” Banerjee said.

But there are others who earn a living, she said adding: “We have panchayat members who work for the 100 days' scheme. They are not creating any problems. Do not your heart cry for them?"

Attacking the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister said wearing saffron does not make one a saint.

Banerjee had on September 7 said the salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is much less compared to that of other states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)