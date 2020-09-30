Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) The BJP's West Bengal unit on Wednesday organised marches in various parts of the state in support of the newly passed farm laws saying that the legislation would help farmers get better price for their produce.

Christened as "Krishak Suraksha Yatra" (Farmers Protection rally), several senior state BJP leaders took out processions and conducted street corner meetings in various parts of the state, especially rural areas, and spoke to farmers about the new laws.

Also Read | Ban on International Flights to and From India Extended Till October 31 by DGCA.

"Opposition parties like the TMC are spreading canards against the Centre. Their protest is aimed at helping middlemen in the farm sector. The new laws enable farmers to sell their produce to whoever offering them the best price," BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said at a rally in Haringhata in Nadia district.

Parliament recently passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to these bills.

Also Read | Unlock 5: Schools Can Reopen From October 15, No Compulsory Attendance; Here Are Complete Guidelines.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the three laws enacted by the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the legislation will destroy the agriculture sector.

The government has, however, asserted that the laws will free farmers from the clutches of middlemen and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)