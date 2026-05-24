India News | Bengal: BJP Wins Falta by over 1 Lakh Votes, Takes Party's Tally in Assembly to 208 Seats

Falta (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): BJP candidate Debangshu Panda on Sunday secured a big win on the Falta seat in the West Bengal Assembly, taking the party's tally to 208 seats in the House.

Panda recorded a massive win with a margin of 1,09,021 votes against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi as Falta underwent re-polling amid irregularities reported in the polling during the 2nd phase on April 29.

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Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan was placed fourth in the contest. Days after the BJP formed the government in the state, Khan had announced that he was "withdrawing" from the re-polling and lauded newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's work in the constituency.

Today, Panda told ANI, "People of Falta have showered their blessings on BJP... I want to thank the people of Falta."

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Polling for the re-election in the constituency was held on May 21 under heavy security and recorded an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 per cent as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Security remained tight in and around Diamond Harbour Women's University, the counting centre, with personnel deployed in large numbers to ensure the counting process remained smooth and peaceful.

Earlier today, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh claimed that the outcome of the Falta Assembly re-poll was already "known to everyone," asserting that there was "no fight" in the contest.

Speaking to ANI during a visit to Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Ghosh said the result was already evident and alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had failed to put up a contest. "The Falta election result is known to everyone; there is no fight. The TMC people fled, and now wait for the result--that too will come," he said.

The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections earlier this month, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister. Trinamool Congress was restricted to 80 seats, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)