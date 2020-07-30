East Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): The body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found hanging from a tree in the Kachuri village of the East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Thursday.

Purnacharan Das was found hanging from a tree in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Das' family members alleged that Trinamool Congress workers who had been insisting Das join their party were the perpetrators of the 'murder'.

"My brother used to do party work for the Bharatiya Janata Party. That is why they killed him," claimed the deceased's sister.

"There was supposed to be a Gram Sabha meeting here today in which he was supposed to speak. They killed him before that," she said.

"The Trinamool Congress workers were apprehensive of the good work that Purnacharan was doing," said another local BJP worker without naming himself.

Days earlier, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in the North Dinajpur district of the state.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, the police said. (ANI)

