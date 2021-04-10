Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): After he was allegedly attacked in the Chetla area of South Kolkata by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rudranil Ghosh on Friday alleged that goons employed by TMC Minister Firhad Hakim were threatening and terrorising the people in the area.

"This attack did not happen only on me. This is Bobby (Firhad) Hakim's area. Everybody is aware of his previous profession. I can say that he rules in Chetla. Truth does not rule here, this is 'gunda raj'," he told ANI.

He further said: "When we went to different places for campaigning, everybody told us that there was no development and said there were broken houses and unemployment. People told us the exact opposite to what Mamata Banerjee is claiming."

Ghosh further alleged that many people who were now speaking up against the TMC government were being threatened by Hakim's goons with knives and pistols.

"We went to file a complaint, when suddenly around 200 to 300 TMC goons chanting 'Khela hobe' and attacked us. I could have died," he added.

About his upcoming contest in the Bhabanipur constituency, Ghosh claimed that Banerjee had fled to Nandigram after losing at her own booth in the 2019 general elections.

"Bhabanipur is an important constituency, but not for Mamata Banerjee. It is important for the likes of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, his father Ashutosh Mukherjee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and more," he said.

There is an intense tussle of power being seen between the BJP and the TMC in the poll-bound West Bengal.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have been completed with the fourth phase set for Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

