North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari finally made his way towards the trouble torn Sandeshkhali. This after the local administration was served with the copy of the High Court order that said that Suvendu and BJP's Shankar Ghosh could visit Sandeshkhali on the condition that the rest of the cadre would not visit with him due to the imposition of Section 144.

The court had issued the order on Monday but the formal copy was served on Tuesday after which the local police granted the BJP leader permission.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 32,000 Crore in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

Earlier, as Police teams prevented the West Bengal Leader of Opposition from entering the area, he and the BJP cadre staged a protest against the Mamata Banerjee government. This is Suvendu's third attempt to visit Sandeshkhali after the allegations against Trinamool leaders raised a political storm.

Adhikari and other party MLAs staged a protest against the police and state government, raising slogans--"Sandeshkhali jol che, Mamata has che".

Also Read | Marathas Set To Get 10% Quotas in Education and Government Jobs, Maharashtra Govt Accepts Panel Report.

"They are challenging the High Court...I will sit here for an hour and then approach the High Court. This is a constitutional breakdown. They are disobeying judiciary and challenging our Constitution" Suvendu Adhikari said.

Adhikari had moved the high court seeking permission to visit Sandeshkhali and meet people affected by the alleged atrocities.

The court also directed the state to provide adequate security to Adhikari during his visit to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Two TMC leaders, North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police and have been booked on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.

The Sandeshkhali island in North 24 Parganas district has made headlines following BJP's allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple accounts of women alleging harassment and extortion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)