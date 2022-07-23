Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid homage to veteran freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary.

Describing Tilak as an “immortal patriot”, Banerjee referred to his close relationship with the freedom fighters in Bengal.

“I pay my humble tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary today. The immortal patriot had intimate relations with Bengal freedom fighters and we are inspired by his spirit even today,” Banerjee tweeted.

Governor La Ganesan paid floral tributes to Tilak at his statue located near the South Gate of Raj Bhawan.

Tilak, born in 1856, was among the first leaders with a pan-India appeal to have emerged in the freedom movement.

