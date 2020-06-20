Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) At least 11 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Saturday taking the death toll in the state to 540, while 441 fresh cases of infection raised the coronavirus patient count to 13,531, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

All of the 11 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Also Read | Goa | 29 COVID-19 Cases Reported in State Today, Total Number of Cases Reach to 754: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

The number of active cases in West Bengal is now 5,126, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded the highest number of recovery cases in a single day on Saturday when 562 patients were discharged.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall from June 22-23, Predicts IMD.

The total number of people cured of the disease in the state is 7,865 now, it said.

The total number of samples tested in West Bengal in the last 24 hours is 10,330, the maximum in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)