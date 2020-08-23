Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported on Sunday, the health department said.

The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection, a bulletin released by the department said.

Since Saturday, 3,048 patients have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases is now 28,069, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 37,149 samples have been tested.

