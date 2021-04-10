Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): The fourth phase of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed an interesting sight as Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Rabindra Nath Ghosh arrived at a polling booth donning a helmet on his head!

Talking to mediapersons he said: "I am wearing this to avoid any untoward incident. We have seen the previous three phases so we have learned."

Ghosh also expressed confidence that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will form the next government and the BJP will suffer a humiliating defeat.

"BJP is repeatedly trying to attack us otherwise they won't get any votes. They have no support of people and no ground beneath their feet. They will lose badly and that is why they are attacking the candidates," he said.

He further remarked that people have no more faith on the Election Commission as they were nowhere to be seen during violence in the elections.

The fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections culminated today evening, having 373 candidates contesting for 44 constituencies across five districts.

Violence did erupt today at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab informed that another incident occurred in the Sitalkuchi constituency, where a person identified as Ananda Barman was shot by unidentified miscreants while he was returning after casting his vote. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Two suspected persons in this regard have been detained.

The next phase of the eight-phased elections will take place on April 17. Counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)