Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) Following the removal of Nandini Chakravorty from the post of principal secretary of Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, the West Bengal government has proposed three names for the position, a senior bureaucrat said on Monday.

Names of additional chief secretary Atri Bhattacharya, principal secretary Barun Kumar Ray and principal secretary Ajit Ranjan Bardhan have been sent to the Raj Bhavan for consideration for the principal secretary's post.

"We have sent names of three IAS officers for consideration for the Governor's principal secretary's position. Now, it's the Raj Bhavan's turn to choose," the bureaucrat told PTI.

According to a top source in the Raj Bhavan, the governor will inform the state government about his choice in a couple of days.

Earlier, the governor had relieved Chakravorty, who was appointed as the principal secretary to Bose's predecessor, Governor La Ganesan, on August 18, 2022, of her duties.

Chakravorty is 1994-batch IAS officer from the West Bengal cadre, was removed to the state Tourism Department.

