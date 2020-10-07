Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the family of Galwan martyr Havildar Bipul Roy on October 9, Raj Bhavan said here on Wednesday.

Eastern Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan will accompany him.

A cheque of Rs 5.5 lakh each will be handed over to the mother and widow of Roy at their residence at Bindipara village in Alipurduar district, Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Two Indian Army soldiers hailing from West Bengal - Havildar Bipul Roy and Sepoy Rajesh Orang - lost their lives at Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army on June 15.

The two were among 20 Army personnel killed in the clash on that day.

"The Governor has indicated that it is the prime duty of the society to stand by the families of our soldiers who have made this supreme sacrifice for the nation," the statement said.

Dhankhar and the Eastern Army Commander have already visited the family of Orang in Birbhum district and handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to his mother.

