Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) The West Bengal government has taken up an ambitious task to revive the Shalimar Shipyard, once a premier ship repairing company in the eastern coast, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said on Monday.

Hakim said the shipyard, which was taken over by the state government in 1980, can be turned into a profit-making company through proper restructuring and management.

"Shalimar Shipyard will be revived and revitalised, and a dry dock will be considered for it after it receives sizable number of orders," he told reporters.

The minister also announced the appointment of IAS officer Rajanvir Singh Kapur as chairman of Shalimar Shipyard, asserting that a young and dynamic management will work towards its revival.

This assignment for Kapur is in addition to his current position as managing director of West Bengal Transport Corporation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)