Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's direction asking him to appoint six suitable people as vice-chancellors in universities from a list of candidates provided by the state government.

He said he is glad that the apex court stated that the Chancellor has the authority to appoint VCs.

Also Read | Dailyhunt's 'Trust of the Nation 2024' Survey: 61% of Respondents Expressed Satisfaction With the PM Narendra Modi Led-Government.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's order. I will implement its order," Bose, who is the Chancellor of all the state-run Universities in West Bengal, told PTI.

He said that as the Chancellor, he will use his discretion and select a few names for appointments in those universities that remain headless.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Accuses Authorities of Preferential Treatment, Says Delhi CM Is Treated Like 'Like a Terrorist' in Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the chancellor, apprised the top court that he has approved six names from the list sent by the Mamata Banerjee government. The ruling TMC dispensation has a running feud with Bose over how the state's universities should be run.

The apex court also asked the state government to send a fresh list of suitable candidates to the office of the chancellor, who may decide to appoint some more VCs from among them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)