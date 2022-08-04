Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Tantuja, the apex handloom cooperative society in West Bengal, will receive the National Award for Design Development for handloom products from the central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The awards will be given away on National Handloom Day, August 7.

“Happy to share that our state apex society for handlooms, Tantuja, will be receiving National Award for Design Development for handloom products on National Handloom Day from Govt of India, Ministry of Textiles,” Banerjee tweeted.

She also congratulated the nine weavers selected to get the national design and marketing award known as the 'Sant Kabir award' and the national weaver

