India News | Bengal Jute Mill Suspends Operation over Social Distancing Norms

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) A jute mill in West Bengal has declared suspension of work, alleging that a section of its workers was not following social distancing norms, one of the conditions for millers to operate during the ongoing lockdown, an official said.

The suspension notice was issued by the management of the Cheviot Jute Mill in Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, which triggered protest by the labourers in front of the factory.

Also Read | Locusts Not Sighted in Mumbai: BMC Terms Pictures And Videos of Tiddi Dal Shared Online Fake, Says Locust Attack Unlikely Due to Monsoon Winds.

"Workers at the night shift were not maintaining social distancing norms prescribed by the administration. The management will be held responsible if the lockdown norms are violated," an official of the jute mill said.

Workers of the mill alleged that they were forced to work at a stretch without any break in a shift.

Also Read | Locust Attack in Maharashtra: Farmers in Palghar Asked to Get Ready to Tackle â€˜Tiddi Dalâ€™ Menace.

"Traditionally, workers assemble during the tiffin time and take meals together. It is difficult to maintain social distancing in a labour-intensive sector," a union leader said.

The government had allowed all jute mills in the state to operate with a reduced workforce and in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

During their protest on Wednesday, workers of the mill turned violent and police were deployed to control the situation.

According to locals, policemen baton-charged the agitators, following which they pelted the personnel with stones.

"Eight people were arrested in this connection," police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)