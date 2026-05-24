India News | Bengal: Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Resigns as TMC Barasat District President After Party's Failure in Assembly Polls

Barasat (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday resigned as the TMC's district president of the Barasat Parliamentary constituency, taking responsibility for the party's failure in the Assembly elections in the area.

Dastidar told reporters, "Considering the outcome of the elections here, there might be some lapse in the way I worked for the party, so I want someone who can perform the job even better than I can to step forward."

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Dastidar slammed the I-PAC, the consultancy firm working for the TMC in the elections, saying, "The way this organisation has worked, put pressure on us, this is not the way to work. Wherever they go, they will produce dangerous results in the elections."

Tendering her resignation from the party post, she also raised concerns over corruption in the state during the TMC rule and the lack of transparency.

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"In recent times, certain alarming incidents of crime and corruption in West Bengal have naturally given rise to questions and apprehensions in the minds of the common people. To further strengthen democracy, it is imperative to place greater emphasis on transparency, accountability, responsibility, decorum, and a commitment to human-centric values within the political sphere," the letter read.

"I firmly believe that public trust and a healthy political culture can be truly reinforced within society only through principled and humane politics. Accepting moral responsibility for the party's failure to achieve the expected results in the district during the recent Assembly elections, I hereby request to be relieved of my duties as the District Parliamentary President of Barasat," she wrote.

She also requested former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to continue working with the party cadre.

She wrote, "I appeal to our leader, Mamata Banerjee: I am convinced that the party's image will be significantly enhanced if you continue to work alongside our long-standing, honest, and dedicated cadres--just as you have done in the past. I do not believe that the arduous task of nation-building can be effectively accomplished through the use of fly-by-night organisations."

Of the seven Assembly seats in the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, TMC won only two seats while the BJP swept five. TMC's Sabyasachi Dutta lost to the BJP's Sankar Chatterjee on the Barasat Assembly seat.

TMC was restricted to 80 seats in the 2026 polls, ending Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule. (ANI)

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