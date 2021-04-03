Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) At least five COVID-19 fatalities were registered in West Bengal on Saturday pushing the toll to 10,340, while 1,736 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 5,91,658, the state health department said.

Of the five deaths, two each were recorded in the city and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, and one was reported from Hooghly, the department said in its bulletin.

Four deaths were due to the comorbidities, where COVID-19 was just incidental, it said.

The city accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 528, followed by North 24 Parganas at 392, South 24 Parganas at 115 and Hooghly at 76, the bulletin said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state has increased to 8,844.

At least 579 recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far to 5,72,474.

The discharge rate in the state stood at 96.76 per cent, the bulletin said.

As many as 92,51,465 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 26,114 since Friday, it added.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the health department said 1,02,816 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Bengal on Saturday, with no case of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) reported from anywhere.

