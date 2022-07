Kolkata, July 17 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday logged 2,659 fresh Covid-19 infections, down from 2,839 the previous day, pushing the caseload to 20,70,858, the health department said in a bulletin.

Five more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 21,276, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 3 Arrested for Assaulting, Urinating on Youth From Another Community in Sahvegpur Village.

Altogether 20,18,791 people have recovered from the disease in the state, 2,476 of them since Saturday.

Bengal currently has 30,791 active cases, with 544 of them undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Also Read | Delhi: Drug Addict Who Used To Steal From Railway Station Waiting Room Held.

The positivity rate stood at 17.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.03 per cent.

As many as 2,57,97,505 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 15,492 since Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)