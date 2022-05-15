Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases, 17 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18,860, the health department said in a bulletin.

At least 45 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,97,241, it said.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent, while the positivity ratio stood at 0.50 per cent.

Fifty-seven coronavirus cases were reported the previous day, while 43 had recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

The death toll remained at 21,203 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said..

West Bengal now has 416 active patients and twelve of them are being treated in hospitals.

Altogether 8,080 sample tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)