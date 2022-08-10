Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,00,477 as 519 more people tested positive for the infection, while five new fatalities pushed the toll to 21,410, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate is 5.63 per cent as 519 new infections were detected out of 9,214 samples tested.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: DRDO-Developed ATAGS To Give Ceremonial 21 Gun Salute at I-Day Celebrations.

The state currently has 6,646 active COVID-19 cases while 20,72,421 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 822 in the last 24 hours, he said.

West Bengal had reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Ride for Women Above 60.

A total of 2,60,96,652 samples have been tested so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)