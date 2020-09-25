Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,665 on Friday after 59 more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 2,41,059 after 3,190 people tested positive for the contagion.

The bulletin also said that 2,978 patients recovered from coronavirus since Thursday, taking the discharge rate to 87.54 per cent.

The number of active cases rose to 25,374 in the state, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 43,815 samples were tested for COVID-19.

