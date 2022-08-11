Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 21,414 on Thursday after four more deaths were reported here in the state, the health department said.

The tally went up to 21,01,075 with 598 new cases recorded, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 802 people were cured of the disease since Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 20,73,223, the bulletin stated.

Bengal currently has 6,438 active cases.

As many as 11,923 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

