Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 805 new cases of COVID-19, 184 less than the virus count registered on the previous day, according to a state health department bulletin.

The state has been witnessing a post-Durga puja coronavirus spike with 974, 846, 833, and 867 fresh infected cases registered on October 23, 22, 21, and 20 respectively.

The state's caseload rose to 15,87,260 on Monday as against 15,79, 463 total COVID cases on Dashami, October 15.

The coronavirus death toll too soared to 19,066 as 11 more patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

Three fresh fatalities each were registered in Kolkata and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas while the rest were from other districts.

On Sunday, West Bengal had reported 10 fatalities due to coronavirus, two less than the figure on Saturday.

The state has 7,869 active cases, while 15,60,325 have been cured of the infection so far, including 807 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.30 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested 1,89,57,293 samples for COVID-19, including 29,109 in the last 24 hours.

