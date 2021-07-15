Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally soared to 15,15,599 on Thursday as 891 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,970, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 92, followed by Bankura (89) and Darjeeling (87).

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in Kolkata, Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts. The remaining deaths were reported in other districts.

A total of 14,83,992 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,089 on Thursday, it said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 97.91 per cent.

The state now has 13,637 active cases.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.49 crore samples for COVID-19, including 55,253 on Thursday, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

A total of 2.47 crore people have been inoculated to date, including 3.19 lakh on Thursday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)