Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 2,91,194 on Saturday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 3,591 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 5,563 after 62 more people succumbed to the disease.

Also Read | DDCA Elections Can't Be Held in Polluted Politics, Says Ombudsman Deepak Verma.

The bulletin also said that 3,032 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours and the discharge rate is now 87.86 per cent.

The state now has 29,793 active cases.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot in Congress List of Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls.

Since Friday, 42,855 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)