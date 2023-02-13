Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, a senior official said.

The singer-turned-politician was made to undergo medical tests as soon as he was admitted to a hospital here, the official said.

The angiography test has revealed that the minister has "minor coronary artery disease", he said.

"No cardiac intervention is needed at the moment and he will be treated medically," a statement released by the hospital said.

The 52-year-old MLA from Ballygunge, who also holds the portfolio of information technology & electronics, will be released later in the evening, the official added.

