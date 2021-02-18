Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain on Wednesday suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata.

He has been taken to a hospital, state government officials said.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack and wished quick recovery of the injured.

"I condemn the dastardly bomb attack at Nimtita Railway Station in West Bengal. My prayers are for the quick recovery of the injured," Goyal tweeted.

"I strongly condemn the crude bomb attack on TMC minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad. I pray for their speed recovery," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet. (ANI)

