Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's mother died of age-related illness on Sunday at her residence in Naktala area of the city. She was 91.

TMC National General Secretary Abhisek Banerjee, his cabinet colleagues Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and senior party leader Subrata Baksi rushed to the minister's residence during the day to condole Shibani Chatterjee's death.

TMC turncoat and BJP candidate from Domjur, Rajib Banerjee, who had earlier fuelled speculations over his next political move after meeting the ruling party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, also visited the state industries minister at his home and offered condolences.

Chatterjee's wife, Jayasree, died in 2017 following a cardiac arrest.

