Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): The chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo would visit West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday to probe into the incident of alleged gang rape with a Class 6 student by outsiders during school hours in a government school.

"I have reached Malda today, will meet the girl who was raped inside the school, will also investigate the matter to ensure that she gets justice," Kanoongo tweeted.

As per an official statement from the National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on March 30, the team will look into the incident of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old minor girl in Kolkata's Tijala area and into the incident of gang rape with a Class 6 girl by outsiders during school hours that allegedly occurred inside a Government School in Malda.

Kanoongo also claimed that CM Mamata-led government police attacked him at the Tiljila police station when he protested against them for recording proceedings of the commission's probe.

"Yesterday @MamataOfficial government's police attacked me but I will not stop fearing hooliganism and threats," tweeted NCPCR chairman.

He said the team went to the house of the rape survivors victim on Friday and spoke with the parents.

"We are here to inspect. But the state commission chairperson forcefully came into the house with goons and didn't allow us to talk. We have come here to the police station, but we are not allowed to talk here also, "Kanoongo added.

"Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station in West Bengal," he tweeted on Friday.

He claimed that the Bengal police were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings of the NCPCR regarding the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda.

"The policemen were surreptitiously recording the @NCPCR investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting," he added.Earlier, The NCPCR announced that it would be on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Friday and Saturday to conduct a fact-finding inquiry related to recent cases of murder and sexual assault.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been constituted under the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 for the protection of child rights and other related matters. One of the functions assigned to the Commission under Section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act is to inquire into complaints and take suo motu cognizance in relation to deprivation and violation of child rights. (ANI)

