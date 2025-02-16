New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Kolkata special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sentenced two accused in the 2021 Jaggadal bomb blast case of West Bengal to rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Chand alias Arif Akhtar and Rahul Pasi have been sentenced to 10 years of RI, along with Rs 5,000 fine each, under section 436 of IPC and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act in the case, as per an official statement on Sunday.

The duo, along with one juvenile, had hurled three bombs in quick succession at the gate next to ex-MP Arjun Singh's office cum residence "Majdoor Bhawan" in Jaggadal police station area on September 8, 2021.

Arif and the juvenile were arrested by the local police, while NIA, which took over the case on September 14, 2021, arrested Rahul later.

NIA had chargesheeted the accused in December 2021.

While Rahul and Arif were pronounced guilty and sentenced by the NIA special court on Saturday, the juvenile continues to be in parental custody. (ANI)

