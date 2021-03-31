Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): The BJP on Wednesday reached out to the Election Commission and filed a complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly misinforming and misleading the electorates by levelling false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ECI.

The BJP has urged the EC to take strict action against Banerjee on his conduct.

"... gun down the party-workers of Trinamool Congress... Amit Shah has understood that BJP's state and condition in West Bengal are poor... [BJP will] take the help of the Election Commission to carry out gun violence during the election... Election Commission expressed [that]... Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have become apprehensive and therefore, is desirous of carrying out gun violence during the election in West Bengal," the BJP quoted Banerjee's remarks at a press conference in his Lok Sabha constituency Sreerampur in the letter.

"It is imperative to put on record that MP Kalyan Banerjee has not made allegations against BJP leaders but has also made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India that BJP will use ECI to do violence in West Bengal," the letter to the poll body read.

The above letter was undersigned by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders.

The second phase of the eight-phased state Assembly elections will be held on April 1. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

