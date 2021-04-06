Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): During the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a brawl erupted at the Poishara village of Arambagh constituency after locals objected to Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Sujata Mondal's visit to the village.

Mondal, the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan, has been mired in political controversies today as she accused the rival party of threatening and misbehaving with women voters in the area.

She was also attacked by BJP goons, alleged TMC MP Derek O'Brien, while her vehicle was also vandalised in the area.

Speaking to ANI, she said: "I, accompanied with my chief election agent, was going to see the polling in the area. I did not even speak to locals or ask for votes. When I was leaving the booth, I saw a large group of women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community attacked the car. The CRPF also did not put much effort. They even abused me and tried to attack as well."

She also claimed that the people who attacked her were no ordinary villagers and called them BJP goons. She also said that one of the women possessed a bomb.

"I think that the Election Commission has become an agent of the BJP. I feel bad for saying this, but EC has completely become an agent of the BJP and the police force is also taking money and working on BJP's instructions," she added.

She further said that she will not be afraid and will fight for her seat and party.

TMC has fielded Sujata Mondal against CPI(M)'s Sakti Mohan Malik and BJP's Madhusudhan Bag in the Arambagh constituency. The interesting fact is Sujata Mondal Khan is the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan. Mondal joined TMC ahead of the state Assembly polls, following which her husband served a divorce notice to her.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

