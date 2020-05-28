India News | Bengal Records Biggest Single-day Spike with 344 New COVID-19 Cases

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike with 344 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus count to 4,536, a state health department bulletin said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 223 as six more people died in the last 24 hours, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,573, according to the bulletin.

A total of 90 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours after they tested negative for the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,668, it said.

At least 9,256 samples were tested for the contagion since Wednesday evening. With this, 1,75,769 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

The bulletin stated that the deaths of 72 other COVID-19 patients were due to comorbidities and novel coronavirus was "incidental" in their cases.

