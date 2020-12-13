Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 9,057 on Sunday with 47 more people succumbing to the viral disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

At least 2,580 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, taking the tally to 5,21,795, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal went up to 93.94 per cent with 2,994 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin stated.

The positivity rate stood at 8.12 per cent.

Bengal currently has 22,573 active cases.

North 24 Parganas accounted for the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by Kolkata at 11, the bulletin said.

Three deaths each were recorded in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Murshidabad, two each in Hooghly, Nadia, Dakshin Dinajpur and Darjeeling and one each in Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Howrah.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases in the state on Sunday at 668, while North 24 Parganas registered 652 cases, the bulletin said.

As many as 64,23,496 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 41,218 since Saturday, it added. PTI

