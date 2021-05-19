Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,733 after 157 more people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 19,006 fresh cases of infection also took the tally 11,90,867.

In the last 24 hours, 19,151 recoveries have been reported improving the discharge rate to 87.81 per cent.

The number of active cases was reduced to 1,31,491 from Tuesday's 1,31,793.

At least 70,133 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

