Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,283 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,54,732, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 7,177 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,942 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,97,466.

The number of active cases currently is 35,557.

In the last 24 hours, 45,352 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

