Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, raising the death toll to 18,161, while the tally rose to 15,29,295 with 575 fresh cases, a health department official said.

The state now has 10,803 active cases and 15,00,331 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 1,58,07,306 samples have been tested thus far, including 33,215 since Sunday.

The official added that at least 4,21,517 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to prematurely release 63 convicts, who have served at least 14 years in correctional homes, keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and to decongest prisons, another official said.

