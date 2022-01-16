Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said.

The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Win Against India Would Give Us Lot of Confidence Going Ahead, Says Temba Bavuma.

Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Denied Congress Ticket, CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Brother Manohar Singh Bassi to Contest as Independent Candidate.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)