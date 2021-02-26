Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,74,716 on Friday as 216 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,263, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 72.

One fatality each was registered in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur districts, the bulletin said.

As many as 223 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.63 per cent.

The state now has 3,343 active cases, while 5,61,110 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has tested over 85.3 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 20,084 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,08,427 people were inoculated at 1,115 sites in the state on Friday, a health official said.

Around 17,798 were administered Covaxin and 23,174 received the second dose of Covishield, he said, adding no AEFI case was reported.

The COVID-19 vaccination process, will, however, be ceased for the next two days as the CoWIN portal will be shut for upgradation, he said.

"Elderly people and those with comorbidities will be vaccinated soon after launching of the CoWIN 2 portal, for which preparations are underway," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)