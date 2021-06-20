Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 14,81,707 on Sunday as 2,184 more people tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, 53 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,348, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 332 followed by Purba Medinipur (225) and Kolkata (185).

North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at 9, followed by Kolkata (7) and South 24 Parganas (7).

As many as 2,128 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.28 per cent.

The state now has 23,016 active cases, while 14,41,343 people have recovered from the disease to date.

West Bengal so far has tested over 1.36 crore samples for COVID-19.

A total of 1.88 crore people in the state have been vaccinated thus far, including 2.78 lakh during the day, the health department said.

