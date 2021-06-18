Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,77,037 on Friday as 2,788 more people tested positive for the infection, while 58 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,240, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 388 followed by Kolkata (287), Purba Medinipur (265) and Darjeeling (240).

North 24 Parganas also recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at 15, followed by Kolkata (11) and Nadia and Jalpaiguri (six each).

As many as 2,112 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.30 per cent.

The state now has 22,691 active cases.

A total of 1.35 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, in which the positivity rate was 5.04 per cent, it said.

The state has thus far vaccinated over 1.86 crore people, including 2.02 lakh on Friday.

